Mamata may be discharged today, start campaign soon

Kolkata, March 12 : West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who had received injuries while campaigning in her constituency Nandigram in East Midnapore on Wednesday evening, is likely to be discharged from the state-run SSKM Hospital on Friday evening. She may resume election campaign from next week, sources said.

According to medical experts, Banerjee has expressed her wish to go home. She has recovered marginally and had a sound sleep last night. A six-member medical team reviewed her health condition on Friday and reportedly gave a go-ahead to Banerjee, sources said. If the West Bengal Chief Minister feels fit, she can be taken home on a wheelchair, the medical team said.

The medical team formed to look after the CM comprised experts from neuro-medicine, neuro-surgery, orthopaedic, medicine, general surgery, cardiology, endocrinology, general medicine and anaesthesia.

The medical team also advised the Trinamool supremo to be under observation, even after she is discharged from the hospital. The doctors have also given her a detailed chart to follow, mentioning all the necessary medical precautions. Sources said that Banerjee has expressed her desire to go home and undergo treatment from there.

Banerjee had received injuries while campaigning in Nandigram on Wednesday evening. She was rushed to the SSKM Hospital in Kolkata with injuries to her leg.(IANS)