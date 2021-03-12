SCL 1st Division: Malki beat Matrisangha by 50 runs

SHILLONG, Match 11: Malki CC managed a 50 run win in their Shillong Cricket League First Division match against Matrisangha here on Thursday. Winning the toss and electing to bat first, Malki put up a total of 174 runs in 28 overs before being bowled out. Mukesh Kumar top-scored for Malki with a knock of 43 runs while Man of the Match Vishal Balmiki contributed a quickfire 41 off just 28 balls. For Matrisangha, Kishor Bhowmik was the pick of the bowlers returning with figures of 4/20 off 4 overs while teammate Ravi Sunar took 3/21 in his 5 overs. In reply, Matrisangha were dismissed for only 124 runs in 22.4 overs. Shibakant Dubey scored a defiant 58 runs but none of the other batsmen were able to hold their ground. Vishal was in the thick of action again, taking 4/40 in 5.4 overs while Siddharth Sharma scalped 2 wickets conceding 27 runs as Malki CC snatched a 50 run victory.