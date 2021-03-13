4 held for stealing 53 smartphones from e-commerce firm’s truck

Gurugram, March 12 : The Gurugram police have arrested four men, including a company truck driver, for allegedly stealing 53 smartphones worth Rs 19 lakh from a leading e-commerce company’s truck, the police said on Friday.

The accused were identified as Kaishav Kumar, Kapil Kumar, Lokesh of Aligarh district in Uttar Pradesh and Amit Kumar of Badaun district in UP.

The accused were nabbed by a team of Manesar crime branch led by Inspector Amit Kumar on Thursday, after receiving a tip-off.

“All the accused have confessed to their involvement in the crime. One accused Amit Kumar used to work in a warehouse as a driver and used to share barcode and sealing/packing-related information of the goods with Kapil Kumar through phone and Kapil then prepared a fake barcode and sealing/packing of the smartphones from Delhi. Later, all the culprits used to change the barcode and sealing of the smartphones with the original one in the running truck so that no one tracks them via GPS technology,” said Preet Pal Sangwan, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime).

“Kaishav used to travel along with the truck in his Scorpio car and later, the culprits shifted the entire consignment into their vehicle and fled the spot. Kaishav and Kapil have also worked in different warehouses as truck drivers,” he added.

The police have also recovered a Scorpio car along with Rs 19 lakh worth goods from their hideout in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida district.

The accused were produced before the court on Friday for further legal proceedings. According to the police Manu Sharma, supervisor at a logistic firm, had filed a complaint about the stealing of the smartphones worth Rs 19 lakh on March 7, at Farrukhnagar police station.(IANS)