Conrad paints grim fiscal scenario for Meghalaya

SHILLONG, March 12: Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma has cautioned that Meghalaya, with its limited resources, will continue to face financial challenges in the near future.

His statement on Friday has assumed significance because public sector entities such as MeECL and MCCL have been bleeding the state government, which has time and again sought a bailout package from the Centre.

Speaking on the financial condition of the state, Sangma said the COVID-19 pandemic added to the woes. The devolution from the Finance Commission this year has been higher than last year when the figure was slashed.

“But we will face challenges because of an increase in expenditure. We will nonetheless ensure that committed liabilities, major state and central schemes and externally-aided projects are not affected,” the CM said.

Sangma, also in charge of the Finance department, hinted at cost-cutting measures to increase efficiency. “The government is working towards a proper financial management, quick decision-making and quick release of funds so that money rolls and more money comes from the Centre,” he said.

“There will be a huge financial reform in the next financial year and you will see a lot of improvement in overall financial management,” Sangma said.

SSA teachers’ dues

The state government is looking for ways to clear the pending dues of the SSA teachers in the state, Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui said while replying to a question by Umroi legislator George B. Lyngdoh. “However, I cannot say when it will be done as it will depend on the availability of funds,” he said.

According to the Minister, the accrued arrears to enhancement of salary with effect from April 1, 2016, comes to over Rs 89.51 crore out of which Rs 38.35 crore has been paid.

He also said the government has utilised the state’s corpus fund to clear the arrears and assured to look into the alleged delay by the school managing committees in transferring the salary of the teachers to their bank accounts.

Silence on agitating teachers

The chief minister refused to give any assurance on accommodating the contractual teachers who are on an indefinite strike for 12 days now.

“The government had to take the decision on regularising those teachers who passed the MTET. The government is trying to hold talks with the agitating teachers and it is not easy since we have to consider the larger interest of the state,” he said.

The teachers who could not clear the MTET are demanding regularisation of their jobs.