AR Rahman, Kamal Haasan advocate need for film preservation

New Delhi, March 13 : Ahead of Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan being presented with the prestigious FIAF 2021 award by the International Federation of Film Archives (FIAF) for his commitment and contribution towards the cause of film preservation, actor-filmmaker-politician Kamal Haasan and Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman, emphasised the need for film preservation and restoration.

“‘Roja’, my first film that became a major success has been preserved by Film Heritage Foundation so that audiences can still enjoy it, almost 30 years later. In these unprecedented times when we are talking about survival, cinema has the power to help us survive. Film Heritage Foundation has been fighting a lone battle with very little support to save our films and music for six years now, and we need to support them when they are preserving our work as an integral part of culture and history for posterity,” says Rahman.

He also called for support for Shivendra Singh Dungarpur led Film Heritage Foundation that is working towards preserving the film heritage of India.

Said Kamal Haasan: “Films are our heritage and if we forget where we came from, we might not be able to fix our destination at all. We need to preserve most of our great works that are lost now. Unlike in Hollywood, we have lived for the day and are repenting now. For the sake of the film industry, we owe our gratitude to the Film Heritage Foundation for doing what the industry should have done, for reviving that passion and reminding us what needs to be done for our film heritage.”

Filmmakers Martin Scorsese and Christopher Nolan, who also share a long-standing relationship with India through their affiliation with Film Heritage Foundation, will bestow the award on Big B at a virtual presentation, on March 19.(IANS)