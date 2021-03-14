SCL Super Division: Nongmensong claim 8 wicket victory

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 13: Nongmensong registered a resounding 8 wicket win over Nongthymmai CC in a Shillong Cricket League Super Division match here on Saturday. Winning the toss and electing to field first, Nongmensong restricted Nongthymmai to 162 runs before bowling them out in 30.1 overs. Ranjeet Rai top scored with 40 runs off 41 balls while Rohan Chettri added 33 runs. Nongmensong displayed a clinical bowling performance with Man of the Match Jaskirat Sachdeva returning figures of 3/10 in 3 overs. Teammate Savian Blah, on the other hand, took 2/43. Chasing a somewhat modest target, Nongmensong achieved the 163-run mark losing only two wickets in 18.1 overs. Arpit Bhatewara scored a brilliant 83 off just 50 balls while Jaskirat scored a quickfire 53 that came off only 35 deliveries.