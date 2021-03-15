Amrita Puri starts shooting for ‘Four More Shots Please! 3’

Mumbai, March 14 : Actress Amrita Puri started the shoot of popular series Four More Shots Please! 3 from Saturday. She is glad that the long wait is finally over.

Talking about joining the team again, she told IANS, “It’s been a long wait! We were supposed to start shooting last summer but Covid-19 threw the whole world’s plans out of the window. It was amazing to meet the ‘Four More Shots Please’ family again.”

Amrita added, “We have been working together since 2017, so there is a superb comfort level and rapport with the cast and producers. The only thing that changes with every season is the director and that makes it all the more fun. To see how different directors interpret the character and how they like to approach your scenes.”

The actress was seen in the previous seasons playing the role of Kavya Arora. Besides getting a chance to work with the same team again, Amrita is also excited about something else.

“What makes me feel really good about being a part of ‘Four More Shots Please’ is that it is run by women. The producers, director, DoP, and writers are all women. It’s really empowering,” said the actress.

Last seen in “Jeet Ki Zid”, Amrita will also be seen in another web-series with Tahir Raj Bhasin and Amala Paul.(IANS)