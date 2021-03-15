‘Congress cries graft needlessly’

SHILLONG, March 14: The ruling National People’s Party has accused the Opposition Congress of making allegations needlessly due to the fear of getting wiped out.

“The Opposition is always trying to make allegations because it fears getting wiped out if they praise the government,” Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said while reacting to Opposition leader Mukul Sangma’s remark that the NPP takes pride in corruption.

He said it is the bounden duty of the Opposition to criticise and the bounden duty of the government to counter allegations. “Let the people of the state judge because our justification is based on facts,” he added.

Tynsong said the question of taking pride in corruption does not arise.

“We are against corruption like the previous government was, be it in the district council or elsewhere,” he said.

He alluded to complaints lodged with the Lokayukta. “Until the Lokayukta gives the report in black and white, I cannot say anything,” he said. The Congress and the NPP-led MDA has been engaging in a war of words over charges of corruption in power, coal and other sectors.