House rejects ‘breach of privilege motion’ against Meghalaya CM

SHILLONG: The ‘breach of privilege motion’ moved by the Opposition Congress against Chief Minister Conrad Sangma for allegedly misleading the house on NTPC power purchase agreement of 2007 was rejected by the House on Monday but not before the house witnessed heated arguments between the Opposition and the ruling benches

Moving the motion, Congress legislator Zenith Sangma said that it was unfortunate that the Chief Minister had misled the House and the people of the state while replying to a pending motion last week.

Recalling that the Chief Minister Conrad Sangma had said that the state would have to pay an amount of Rs 11 crore per month, Rs 133 crore per year and Rs 3325 ‘crore in the next 25 years to the NTPC as a result of the agreement signed in 2007.

According to Sangma, there is no mention in the agreement that the MeECL would have to pay such a huge amount of money to NTPC.

The MLA also maintained that there is an exit clause in the agreement if the MeECL does not want to draw power or is unable to clear the dues of the NTPC.

As per Sangma, as per the exit clause, in case of termination of the agreement, the MeECL has to pay fixed charges to NTPC till the time a separate bulk purchaser is engaged.

In reply, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said that the MeECL earlier this month received a Bill from the NTPC where the fixed charge was Rs 11.8 crores.

Sangma also informed the House that the State Government had cleared dues worth Rs 100 crore to the NTPC and now the outstanding dues to the NTPC is Rs 531 crore and the entire amount is fixed charge.

” Where is the question of misleading the House,” Chief Minister said.

He reiterated that the state would have to pay the fixed charge for the next 25 years after the last unit of the thermal power plant became functional.

As per Sangma, nobody is buying power under the agreement as the rate is high and Government is not finding any consumer to reallocate the power from the plant.

The Chief Minister also took note of the clause that only NTPC can terminate the agreement and even in case of termination of the agreement, the MeECL shall continue to pay the fixed charge adding that discussion should have been held that time on the terms and conditions of the agreement.

Recalling that the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission came up with new rates in 2016, he said that the State Government that time should have had raised the matter with CERC but instead the matter was taken up with Union Government which is not the right platform.

Later, Leader of Opposition, Mukul Sangma also tried to justify the agreement saying there is a procedure of paying fixed charges and MeECL even pays the same to NEEPCO even as he added that the Government can draw the power and sell it to industries.

Later, Speaker asked Zenith Sangma if he would withdraw the Motion and Sangma replied I’m negative.

Zenith Sangma was again justifying the agreement saying it was passed as per the Central Electricity Act,2003

The House also witnessed heated moment when Chief Minister Conrad Sangma took note of the fact that the Member was again going into the discussion of the agreement.

As Zenith Sangma did not withdrew the motion, the Speaker put the question before the House and the motion was rejected through voice vote.

Soon Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Prestone Tynsong stood up and said that since there was no ground to complain, the complainant should be charged Rs 500 as per the rule 173 of the Rules and procedures and conduct of Business of the Meghalaya Legislative assembly