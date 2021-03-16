Oscar nominations out, ‘The White Tiger’ in race for Adapted Screenplay
Los Angeles, March 15 : Writer-director Ramin Bahrani has been nominated in the Best Adapted Screenplay category at the upcoming 93rd Academy Awards, for the Adarsh Gourav-starrer “The White Tiger”. The Oscar nominations were announced by Gourav’s co-star in the film, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and her husband, actor-singer Nick Jonas, on Monday evening (India time).
“Mank”, with 10 nominations, has garnered the highest number of nominations this year. The black and white biopic, based on the life of “Citizen Kane” co-screenplay writer Herman J. Mankiewicz, garnered nominations in the categories of Best Picture, Best Director (for David Fincher), Best Actor (Gary Oldman) and Best Actress in a Supporting Role (Amanda Seyfried).
Other notable films that won multiple nominations include “The Trial Of The Chicago 7” (six nominations), “Judas And The Black Messiah” (six), “The Father” (six) and “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (five).
The late Chadwick Boseman is a contender in the Best Actor category for “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”.
The Oscars will be held on April 25 (early hours of April 26 in India). The show will blend virtual and live action presentation, and the host is yet to be officially announced.
Here is the list of nominations at the Oscars 2021:
Best Picture
The Father
Judas And The Black Messiah
Mank
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound Of Metal
The Trial Of The Chicago 7
Actor In A Leading Role
Riz Ahmed: Sound Of Metal
Chadwick Boseman: Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins: The Father
Gary Oldman: Mank
Steven Yeun: Minari
Actress In A Leading Role
Viola Davis: Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Andra Day: The United States Vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby: Pieces Of A Woman
Frances Mcdormand: Nomadland
Carey Mulligan: Promising Young Woman
Direction
Another Round: Thomas Vinterberg
Mank: David Fincher
Minari: Lee Isaac Chung
Nomadland: Chloe Zhao
Promising Young Woman: Emerald Fennell
Actor In A Supporting Role
Sacha Baron Cohen: The Trial Of The Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya: Judas And The Black Messiah
Leslie Odom, Jr.: One Night In Miami
Paul Raci: Sound Of Metal
Lakeith Stanfield: Judas And The Black Messiah
Actress In A Supporting Role
Maria Bakalova: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Glenn Close: Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman: The Father
Amanda Seyfried: Mank
Yuh-Jung Youn: Minari
Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
The Father
Nomadland
One Night In Miami
The White Tiger
Writing (Original Screenplay)
Judas And The Black Messiah
Promising Young Woman
Sound Of Metal
The Trial Of The Chicago 7
Animated Feature Film
Onward
Over The Moon
A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Soul
Wolfwalkers
Foreign Feature Film
Another Round: Denmark
Better Days: Hong Kong
Collective: Romania
The Man Who Sold His Skin: Tunisia
Quo Vadis, Aida?: Bosnia And Herzegovina
Cinematography
Judas And The Black Messiah: Sean Bobbitt
Mank: Erik Messerschmidt
News Of The World: Dariusz Wolski
Nomadland: Joshua James Richards
The Trial Of The Chicago 7: Phedon Papamichael
Costume Design
Emma: Alexandra Byrne
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom: Ann Roth
Mank: Trish Summerville
Mulan: Bina Daigeler
Pinocchio: Massimo Cantini Parrini
Documentary (Feature)
Collective
Crip Camp
The Mole Agent
My Octopus Teacher
Time
Documentary (Short Subject)
Colette
A Concerto Is A Conversation
Do Not Split
Hunger Ward
A Love Song For Latasha
Film Editing
The Father: Yorgos Lamprinos
Nomadland: Chloe Zhao
Promising Young Woman: Frédéric Thoraval
Sound Of Metal: Mikkel E. G. Nielsen
The Trial Of The Chicago 7: Alan Baumgarten
Makeup And Hairstyling
Emma: Marese Langan, Laura Allen And Claudia Stolze
Hillbilly Elegy: Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle And Patricia Dehaney
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom: Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal And Jamika Wilson
Mank: Gigi Williams, Kimberley Spiteri And Colleen Labaff
Pinocchio: Mark Coulier, Dalia Colli And Francesco Pegoretti
Music (Original Score)
Da 5 Bloods: Terence Blanchard
Mank: Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross
Minari: Emile Mosseri
News Of The World: James Newton Howard
Soul: Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste
Music (Original Song)
Fight For You: Judas And The Black Messiah
Hear My Voice: The Trial Of The Chicago 7
Io Sì (Seen): The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti A Se)
Speak Now: One Night In Miami…
Production Design
The Father
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
News Of The World
Tenet
Short Film (Animated)
Burrow: Madeline Sharafian and Michael Capbarat
Genius Loci: Adrien Merigeau and Amaury Ovise
If Anything Happens I Love You: Will Mccormack and Michael Govier
Opera: Erick Oh
Yes-People: Gísli Darri Halldórsson and Arnar Gunnarsson
Short Film (Live Action)
Feeling Through
The Letter Room
The Present
Two Distant Strangers
White Eye
Sound
Greyhound: Warren Shaw, Michael Minkler, Beau Borders and David Wyman
Mank: Ren Klyce, Jeremy Molod, David Parker, Nathan Nance and Drew Kunin
News Of The World: Oliver Tarney, Mike Prestwood Smith, William Miller and John Pritchett
Soul: Ren Klyce, Coya Elliott and David Parker
Sound Of Metal: Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michelle Couttolenc, Carlos Cortes and Phillip Bladh
Visual Effects
Love And Monsters
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One And Only Ivan
Tenet(IANS)
