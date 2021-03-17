AAY, PHH and Non-NFSA rice released

TURA, March 17: The Deputy Commissioner (Supply), West Garo Hills, Tura has informed that Rice for AAY, PHH and Non-NFSA beneficiaries under NFSA/Non-NFSA for the month of March, 2021 in respect of Tura Sadar Division has been released.

In this regard, all the Fair Price Shop Dealers under Tura Sadar Division have been directed to issue rice as per Government prescribed scale of 35 Kg of rice per Card per month at the rate of Rs. 3.00 per Kg for AAY (yellow colour) beneficiaries, 5 Kg per Head per month at the rate of Rs. 3.00 per Kg for PHH (pink colour) beneficiaries and 7.105 Kg per Card per Month for which price has to be fixed by the Price Vigilance Committee of Fair Price Shop Centre, not exceeding Rs. 13/- per Kg for Non-NFSA (blue colour) beneficiaries.