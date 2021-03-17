CBI arrests North Frontier railways officer for graft

New Delhi, March 16 : The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a railway official in connection with a graft case, officials said.

A CBI spokesperson said that Swapnadeep Gogoi, working as SSE (C&W), North Frontier Railway in the Dibrugarh Coach Depot, was arrested for allegedly demanding and accepting a Rs 1 lakh bribe from the complainant.

The agency sleuths also carried out searches at the residential and official premises of Gogoi, which led to recovery of some incriminating documents.

The CBI has registered a case on a complaint against Gogoi, who worked in NF’s Tinsukia Division, on the allegations of demanding a bribe from the complainant for clearing the pending Bills in respect of contract agreement relating to mechanised railway coach cleaning work at the Coach Cleaning Depot.(IANS)