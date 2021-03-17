MDA Govt has been able to maintain law & order: CM

SHILLONG, March 16: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma today sang paeans about his government’s remarkable achievement in providing governance of pristine quality and maintaining the overall law and order situation in the state since coming to power in 2018.

Replying to a special motion moved by Congress legislator Zenith Sangma on misgovernance and deterioration of law and order in the state, the chief minister said that the situation in the state is largely peaceful and though some agitations have taken place, police have managed to contain the situation.

Commenting on the Ichamati case, Sangma said that soon after the incident a case was registered and 24 people were arrested in this connection while charge sheet has been filed against 70 persons.

Referring to the stabbing cases in Iewduh soon after the Ichamati clash in February last year, the CM said that two suspects were arrested and the case has been charge-sheeted.

On the recent attack on migrant labourers at Umoid village in South West Khasi Hills, Sangma informed that eight suspects have been arrested after a case was registered.

‘Militancy wiped out in Garo Hills’

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Tuesday asserted that militancy in the state was a thing of the past as the last remnants of militancy have been wiped out in the Garo Hills region and the only active proscribed group in the state – HNLC – has been reduced to only 15-20 members.

“Garo Hills region which was marred by militancy is now experiencing a peaceful atmosphere, and with the demise of Sohan D. Shira, Commander in-Chief of GNLA, and surrender of ULFA leader Dristi Rajkhowa and his aides on November 12, 2020, militancy has ceased to exist,” the CM said in his reply.

Talking about the HNLC, the CM said that the outfit is facing financial crunch and has stepped up extortion drives.

“The state police has effectively dealt with such cases and continues to be on alert,” he added.