MEGHALAYA
By By Our Reporter
Students from Iapngar, Mawlasnai, Kyrdem and Bhoirymbong villages in Ri Bhoi write an online examination from the flyover bridge at Umiam due to poor internet connectivity in their villages. The students have urged the state government to address the problem of poor network in their area.
