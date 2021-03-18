Students from Iapngar, Mawlasnai, Kyrdem and Bhoirymbong villages in Ri Bhoi write an online examination from the flyover bridge at Umiam due to poor internet connectivity in their villages MEGHALAYA By By Our Reporter On Mar 18, 2021 Students from Iapngar, Mawlasnai, Kyrdem and Bhoirymbong villages in Ri Bhoi write an online examination from the flyover bridge at Umiam due to poor internet connectivity in their villages. The students have urged the state government to address the problem of poor network in their area. Share Continue Reading
