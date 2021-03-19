Zenith let off without fine

SHILLONG, March 18: Speaker of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly, Metbah Lyngdoh on Thursday decided not to impose any fine on Congress MLA, Zenith Sangma for moving an alleged “groundless” privilege motion against Chief Minister Conrad Sangma.

“After careful examination I have decided that the matter should not proceed further and it is now closed,” the Speaker said.

The Rangsakona MLA had on March 15 tabled a breach of privilege motion against the chief minister for allegedly misleading the Assembly on the NTPC power purchase agreement of 2007.

Moving the motion, the Congress legislator had claimed that the CM had misled the House while replying to a pending motion.

The motion was rejected by the Assembly after an intense debate on the merit of the case.

However, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong had demanded that a fine be imposed on the Congress MLA for tabling a privilege motion without any ground.