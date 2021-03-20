Khadi ‘Mujeeb Jackets’ to add sheen during PM’s B’desh visit

NEW DELHI, March 20: Khadi “Mujeeb Jackets” will be the centre of attraction during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-day visit to Dhaka next week with dignitaries at the Indian High Commission wearing the signature garment honouring Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Bangladesh’s Father of the Nation.

The Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) has supplied 100 such custom-designed “Mujeeb Jackets” to the Indian High Commission in Dhaka.

The garment will be the key attire of dignitaries during Prime Minister Modi’s diplomatic visit to the nation on March 26-27.

“As Bangladesh celebrates ‘Mujib Borsho’, the birth centenary of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Cultural Centre of the Indian High Commission in Dhaka, had placed an order for 100 Mujeeb Jackets, ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit,” KVIC Chairman, Vinai Kumar Saxena said.

The “Mujeeb jacket” is an immensely popular outfit in Bangladesh.

For the older generation, it is symbolic of the ideology of their great leader, while it has increasingly become a fashion statement for the youth of Bangladesh.

Modi has always been particular about Khadi and its heritage and cultural value to strengthen diplomatic ties with foreign countries.

In 2016, the BRICS leaders, which also includes Modi, had attended the summit in Khadi jackets in Goa.

“The Prime Minister always accorded top priority to Khadi during his diplomatic visits. This is to carry forward the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi who always carried Khadi products specially a Khadi handkerchief with him and presented it to dignitaries during his foreign visits,” Saxena said.

The specially designed “Mujeeb Jackets” have been made of high-quality handcrafted Khadi fabric. The black Mujeeb Jackets have been designed with six buttons, two pockets on the lower half and a front pocket on the left, as worn by Rahman.

In keeping with the eco-friendly nature of the fabric, the zip-covers for these jackets too have been made of black cotton fabric with “Khadi India” logo embroidered over it.

These jackets will be carried in specially designed white coloured waste plastic-mixed carry bags made at KVIC’s Kumarappa National Handmade Paper Institute (KNHPI) in Jaipur.

“Mujeeb Jacket” is historically significant in Bangladesh and it is a matter of great pride that these jackets made of Khadi fabric be adorned during the Bangladesh visit of Prime Minister Modi who is the biggest brand ambassador of Khadi, Saxena said.

“Mujeeb jackets made of Khadi will add significantly to the historical and cultural values of the celebrations,” he said, adding, this will also promote Khadi on the global and diplomatic platform in a big way.

Since the jackets were meant for diplomatic purposes, KVIC accorded top priority to it and delivered the consignment before time.

Earlier KVIC sent its high-quality cotton and silk masks to various countries.