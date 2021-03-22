Municipal board’s notice on plastic bags, taxes

TURA, March 22: The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Williamnagar Municipal Board (WMB) has issued a notification in accordance with the provisions of Article 48-A of the Indian Constitution and the Section 5 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986 thereby prohibiting the use of plastic carry bags and plastic sheet used for packaging and wrapping with thickness less than 50 microns by the vendors, shopkeepers, wholesalers, traders, retailers, hawkers, etc.

The order however, exempted plastic bags and sheets, multi-layered film which constitute or form an integral part of packaging in which goods are sealed prior to use by the manufacturing and processing units, plastic bags and sheets in Forestry and Horticulture nurseries and the plastic used for packaging of medicines.

The notification also said that failure to comply with the order will be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend up-to 5 years or with fine which may extend up-to Rs. 1 lakh or with both and in case the failure or contravention continues, the additional fine will be imposed which may extend up-to Rs. 5000 per day.

Meanwhile, in a separate notification issued by the board, government departments as well as owners of private buildings in Williamnagar have also been reminded to pay property and holding taxes.