EU to sanction 11 involved in Myanmar coup

Brussels, March 22 (IANS) The European Union (EU) is set to sanction 11 individuals involved in the Myanmar military coup, as well as for the repression of the demonstrators in the country, the bloc’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said on Monday.

The situation is deteriorating in the country, Borell said on his way into talks with the 27 EU Foreign Ministers in Brussels, dpa news agency reported.

“We don’t want to punish the people in Myanmar with sanctions,” German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said.

“We are still pushing to stay in dialogue for a peaceful solution.”

The Myanmar coup was staged on February 1 as the military alleged massive voting fraud in the 2020 general elections, which saw National League for Democracy, the party headed by former de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi, win a majority of seats.

In response to the coup, Myanmar has witnessed continued protests demanding her release, as well as a return of the democratically-elected government.

According to the Myanmar prisoners’ aid organisation AAPP, 235 people have been killed and some 2,330 temporarily detained in the country.

At the meeting on Monday, the EU Foreign Ministers are also likely to agree on sanctioning four individuals and one entity from China for their involvement in human rights abuses of the Uighur population in Xinjiang province, according to diplomatic sources from the bloc.

The bloc is also likely to sanction several individuals and entities from North Korea, Russia, Libya, Eritrea and South Sudan on the basis of that instrument, the sources added.

Aside from endorsing sanctions, the ministers are expected to discuss the politically sensitive issues of Turkey and Russia, attempting to hash out their strategic positions to both countries.