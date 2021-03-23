Groups protest in NGH against non-tribal participation in GHADC  

TURA, March 23: Combined organizations from North Garo Hills on Tuesday organized a rally at Resubelpara in protest against the participation of non-tribals in the upcoming GHADC elections.

A public meeting was held at the Resubelpara Mini Stadium where various public leaders denounced the inclusion of non-tribals in the affairs of the Autonomous body, pointing out that the Council was solely for the Garos. Several speakers also condemned the allotment of party tickets to non-tribals by certain political parties while demanding that new laws be framed to exclude them from its affairs.

Following the public meeting at the Resubelpara Mini stadium, members of organizations, along with the general public, while holding banners and posters, also undertook a procession through the streets of the town.

Tuesday’s protest also saw the participation of Nokmas, Sordars, local leaders and school students.

Meanwhile, organizations from West Garo Hills have also announced a similar rally which will take place in Tura on April 7.