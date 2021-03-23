Nadda releases BJP manifesto in Assam; pledges bigger growth push

GUWAHATI, March 23: Three days ahead of the three-phase Assam Assembly elections, the incumbent BJP released its poll manifesto, pledging to take Assam to “newer heights with a bigger growth push” in the next five years.

The manifesto titled, “Sankalpa Patra for an Atmanirbhar Assam” focuses on 10 specific resolutons that the saffron party will be focused and working on in the next five years, if it retains power.

Addressing the gathering after releasing the manifesto here on Tuesday, BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda said the “Sankalpa Patra” would be a roadmap through which the party would move forward in the coming years while sustaining the inclusive growth momentum in Assam.

“There were myriad problems in Assam five years back as the previous government either had no intent or ability to address them. However, the Sarbananda Sonowal-led BJP government worked tirelessly under the guidance of the Prime Minister to implement the plans on the ground,” Nadda said.

The national BJP president claimed that the party has been able to give a push to inclusive development in Assam, solving problems, introducing schemes besides creating new avenues for growth.

“As committed five years back, we have ensured to protect and preserve the jati (community), mati (land) and bheti (base), and along with it, Assam’s culture…Having gained the momentum of development, we are looking forward to taking a big leap in the next five years…we are committed for a long haul,” he said.

Nadda said the first and foremost “sankalp” (pledge) would be to mitigate floods in Assam through “Mission Brahmaputra” under which new techniques of mitigating floods would be applied, including dredging of the river from Dhubri to Sadiya and storing excess water in big reservoirs, besides using the stored water for other beneficial purposes.

The BJP leader said the party was committed to work for a “correct” National Register of Citizens (NRC).

“We will initiate the process of correction and reconciliation of entries under the Supreme Court mandated NRC in a structured manner to protect genuine Indian citizens and detect/exclude all illegal immigrants so that the civilisation of Assam is protected and preserved,” Nadda said.

He said the delimitation process in Assam would be expedited for protection of political rights of the people of the state.

Nadda further said two lakh government jobs would be created every year during the next five years, “which will make Assam the fastest job creator”.

“By March 31, 2022, one lakh government jobs will be created. Simultaneously, we will facilitate and enable provision of eight lakh livelihoods in the private sector. Planning will be done both at the macro and micro levels,” the BJP leader said.

“Besides, entrepreneurship among youths will be encouraged and an environment created for it. Ten lakh youth entrepreneurs will be empowered through the Swami Vivekananda Assam Youth Employment Yojana in the next five years with two lakh youths benefitting every year,” he said.

“Citizens will be empowered with land rights while landless people will be given land patta in a phased manner,” the BJP leader added.

The other commitments in the BJP poll manifesto include enhancement of financial benefits among 30 lakh families under the Orunodoi scheme from Rs 830 to Rs 3000 per month; protection of satras and reconstruction of namghars; free education for children under Mission Shishu Unnayan and making Assam self sufficient in essential food items through the Assam Aahar Atmanirbharta Yojana.