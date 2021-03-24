India women win 3rd T20I

Lucknow, March 23: World number one T20I batswoman Shafali Verma blasted 60 runs off 30 balls after left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad’s fine bowling display to power India to a consolation nine-wicket win over South Africa in the third and final match here on Tuesday.

Gayakwad picked up three wickets for just nine runs to help India restrict South Africa Women to 112 for 7 and then Verma and captain Smriti Mandhana (48 not out off 28 balls) shared 96 runs for the opening wicket for an easy win.

Shafali hit seven fours and five sixes during his blistering knock while Mandhana had nine boundaries in his unbeaten innings. SA Women clinched the three-match T20I series 2-1, having won the first two matches.

Chasing 113 for victory, the 17-year old Shafali went on a rampage from the word go by picking up 18 runs (3 fours and a six) off the first over bowled by Shabnim Ismail.

The South Africa bowlers came in for severe punishment from Shafali as she produced a wide array of shots during her audacious hitting show. Nondumiso Shangase ended the young Indian opener’s knock by having her caught by Ismail in the deep in the ninth over.

But by then, the match was as good as over in India’s favour. Mandhana showed her class by producing the final flourish, taking India to 114 for 1 in 11 overs. Earlier, Gayakwad (3/9) was the star performer, flummoxing the South African batters.

Skipper Sune Luus was the top-scorer for South Africa with 28 while Lara Goodall finished with 25 not out from 17 balls after they were asked to bat. Sinalo Jafta (16) and Goodall, took 16 runs in the 17th over to help the visiting side get past the 100-run mark, but her attempted pull off a delivery that kept low proved her undoing. (PTI)