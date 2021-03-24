Mumbai notches over 5K-plus new Covid-19 cases

MUMBAI: On the eve of the first anniversary of the nationwide lockdown following the spread of the pandemic, Mumbai marked a shocking new high of 5,000-plus new Covid-19 cases, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation said here on Wednesday.

The city recorded 5,185 new cases – up from the previous high of 3,779 (March 21), and the caseload has shot up to 374,611 now – the highest in the country.

Indicating a worsening of the Covid-19 situation, the city has 30,760 active cases currently and with 6 more deaths, the toll in the country’s commercial capital has risen to 11,606 till date, which is also the highest in the country.

The case doubling rate had dropped to 84 days, though the recovery rate is 90 per cent. The BMC has conducted 37,54,500 Covid-19 tests till date.

The city has 39 active containment zones comprising chawls/slums, and 432 buildings with active cases have been sealed as per the norms.