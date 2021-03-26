6 killed in Pakistan road accident

Islamabad, March 25 : Six people were killed and three others injured when a passenger van collided with a truck in Pakistan’s Balochistan province, according to authorities.

The accident took place on Wednesday in Mastung area when the van carrying about a dozen passengers slammed into the truck coming from the opposite direction, Xinhua news agency quoted a paramilitary official as saying to reporters.

The victims, including two women, were members of the same family, whereas the injured were also their close relatives, local media reports said.

The injured people were shifted to a nearby hospital where one of them was said to be in critical condition.

Road accidents are frequent in Balochistan mainly due to poorly maintained vehicles and roads.(IANS)