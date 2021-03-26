Noted journalist, writer Anil Dharker passes away at 74

NEW DELHI, March 26: Noted journalist and writer Anil Dharker, founder of Mumbai International Literary Festival, died in Mumbai on Friday. Mr Dharker, 74, had underwent a bypass procedure at a Mumbai hospital on Thursday.

In his career spanning over five decades, Mr Dharker had been a columnist and writer, an architect, and a member of the advisory committee of the film censor board. He was also the editor of several publications including Mid-Day and The Independent. He also played an important role in opening the Akashwani Auditorium in south Mumbai as an art movie theatre.

His columns appeared in leading publications both in India and abroad. He was the author of The Romance of Salt, a book on Mahatma Gandhi’s Dandi March. Mr Dharker had also worked as a TV show producer and anchor, and head of a news television channel.