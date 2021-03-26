Param Bir Singh takes battle with MVA to Bombay HC

Mumbai, March 25 : After a setback in the Supreme Court, Mumbai’s former Commissioner of Police Param Bir Singh on Thursday filed a criminal case in the Bombay High Court, seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the corruption charges he levelled against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

In his plea, Singh, an IPS officer of 1987 batch, has maintained the accusations against the Minister and cited his removal as the Mumbai Police chief by transferring him as the Commandant General of the Home Guards.

Singh had ignited a major political furore last Saturday after he, in a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, alleged that Deshmukh had asked arrested-suspended Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze “to collect” Rs 100 crore per month.

The MVA government and Deshmukh had dismissed Singh’s allegations as an attempt to save himself from the ramifications of the SUV Scorpio case and the subsequent death of Thane businessman Mansukh Hiran, and is planning to order a probe against the former city top cop.

On his part, Singh followed it up by filing a plea in the Supreme Court claiming, among other things, he was pressured to probe the role of certain Bharatiya Janata Party leaders and to implicate them in the February 22 suicide case of Dadra & Nagar Haveli MP Mohan Delkar.

The SC refused to entertain his plea and while terming his allegations as of a serious nature, directed him to first approach the Bombay HC.(IANS)