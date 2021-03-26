Status of Covid vaccination reviewed in WGH

TURA, March 26: The progress of the vaccination for Covid-19 in West Garo Hills was on Friday reviewed during the District Task Force Immunisation (DTFI) meeting held at the DRDA Conference Hall in Tura.

During the meeting, DMCHO, Tura Dr. Ivonne M Sangma informed that the vaccination campaign is going on and the vaccine is being given in all the hospitals, CHCs, PHCs in the district and added that till date a total number of 16, 755 persons have been vaccinated in West Garo Hills district.

She said that while the turn up was low in rural areas, people are coming by themselves in urban areas. To achieve the target of the vaccination campaign in the district, Sangma requested the help of Church leaders and the BDOs of respective blocks.

She further informed that as per the revised protocol, the second dose of Covid vaccination would be given between six to eight weeks and not after 28 days as done earlier.

Meanwhile, West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner Ram Singh informed that in view of the emergence of new Covid-19 strains and the rise in the number of cases in other states as well as for the upcoming Holi celebrations, new protocols have been issued by the Health and Family Welfare Department of the government.