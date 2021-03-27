Angry farmers tear clothes of BJP legislator in Punjab

CHANDIGARH: Angry over the three Central farm laws passed by the Parliament in September last year, a group of protesting farmers on Saturday heckled Arun Narang, the BJP legislator from Abohar, in Punjab’s Malout town, the police said.

Narang’s supporters said the Abohar legislator was injured after he was attacked by a group of unruly men. His clothes were allegedly ripped off by the protesters, who also threw black ink on him as soon as he arrived there.

The BJP leaders left the spot in a huff, alleging that the Congress government in the state was behind the incident.

All hell broke loose when Narang reached Malout in Muktsar district to address the media at the BJP party office there. The protesters, who had gathered there ahead of the arrival of the BJP MLA, told Narang that the farm laws passed by the Centre were against the farmers and they should be revoked.

The protesters did not allow the legislator to reach the venue. His vehicle was also disfigured with black paint.

A video of his heckling has gone viral on social media, in which the police could be seen trying to protect and ensure the safety of the legislator. A senior police officer too received injuries in the scuffle.

BJP leaders, including state party President Ashwani Sharma, have been facing the wrath of the farmers since October last year for supporting its government at the Centre over the three contentious farm laws.