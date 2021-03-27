Govt to finalise new MSCW team next month

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 26: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma will convene a meeting next month to finalise the new team of the Meghalaya State Commission for Women (MSCW), Social Welfare Minister Kyrmen Shylla said today.

The minister informed that he has forwarded a file to the chief minister containing names recommended from all the districts for appointment of the new chairperson and members of the women’s commission.

“After the meeting, the list of names will be placed before the Cabinet for approval,” he said.

Shylla informed that there was a delay in submitting the list of candidates since some of the districts did not forward the names on time.