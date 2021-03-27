Less COVID vaccination numbers from rural WGH

From Our Correspondent

TURA, March 26: The District Task Force Immunisation (DTFI) on Friday reviewed the COVID-19 vaccination progress in West Garo Hills, during which it was discerned that more people are coming forward from urban areas to get inoculated against COVID-19.

During a review meeting at DRDA Conference Hall in Tura, DMCHO Dr Ivonne M Sangma said that the vaccination process is under way in all the hospitals, CHCs, PHCs across the district.

The DMCHO added that 16,755 persons have been vaccinated in the district so far.

Dr Sangma also informed that as per the revised protocol, the second dose of COVID vaccine can be administered between six to eight weeks and not after 28 days, as done earlier.

Bemoaning that the turnout was low in rural areas, she beseeched the religious leaders and BDOs to extend a helping hand.

Others who spoke during the meeting include West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner Ram Singh.