New Delhi, March 26: President Ram Nath Kovind was admitted to the Army’s Research and Referral (R&R) Hospital in New Delhi on Friday morning owing to chest discomfort.

Kovind, 75, complained of chest discomfort in the morning after which he was rushed to the military hospital.

The President, who underwent routine tests and was put under observation, is now in a stable condition, the hospital said. (IANS)