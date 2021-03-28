ED attaches 32 properties of ex-IAS officers to the tune of Rs 1.49 cr

New Delhi, March 27 : The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday said that it has attached 32 properties of former IAS officer of Madhya Pradesh cadre Arvind Joshi and Tinoo Joshi valued at Rs 1.49 crore.

The attached properties are in the form of agricultural land and plots.

The ED has registered a case on the basis of FIR and charge-sheet filed by the Lokayukta, Bhopal against ex- IAS officers of MP Cadre and others for amassing disproportionate assets to the tune of more than Rs 41 crore.

The financial probe agency said that Arvind Joshi and Tinoo Joshi have acquired huge number of movable and immovable properties in the name of their family members and their close associates from the ill-gotten money.

The ED in a statement said, “Such money, mostly received in the form of cash has been utilised either directly or has been routed through multiple layers of bank accounts opened in the name of family members, their close associates and various firms.”

“And 32 such immovable properties acquired by way of utilising the money generated through corrupt means have been provisionally attached,” it said.

The ED said that these properties were purchased in the name of HM Joshi, Nirmala Joshi, Abha Ghani, Harsh Kohli, Sahil Kohli and Ethos Exports Pvt. Ltd.

Till date, apart from the above, ED has already movable and immovable properties worth Rs 7.12 crore in the instant case and a charge sheet has been filed.(IANS)