Tynsong advises restraint

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 27: Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong on Saturday said he had beaten up many non-tribal people in 1979 but realised that loving one community does not mean harming the other.

He said this while addressing a gathering during the 12th anniversary of HANM, CEC at Ri-Bhoi.

Recalling that he was a student of Mawkhar Christian School and 1979 was a violent and chaotic year of unrest, the Deputy Chief Minister said: “I had beaten up many non-tribal people during those years but I have realised it was not wise.”

He said he learned from experience that being violent is not the way to deal with problems when there are laws to deal with them.

Stating that the youth are full of emotions and often misled, Tynsong said there are many laws and regulations in place and the Assembly will try to implement more laws. “It is very important to understand that one cannot take the law into one’s hands,” he said.

He urged the youth, especially the members of HANM to strengthen the already existing laws.

Lauding the service provided to the society by HANM over 12 years, he asked them to continue to serve the community in the best possible way.