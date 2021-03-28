Woman kills daughter after argument with husband

Patna, March 27 (IANS) Following a spat with her husband, a women killed her daughter and tried committing suicide in Bihar’s Katihar district, the police said on Saturday.

“The woman, identified as Jakhira Khatoon, suspected that her husband, Mohammad Saiful, was having an extra-marital affair and they had a fight over this on Friday. Khatoon locked herself and their 8-year-old daughter inside the room after the argument and slit the throat of her daughter in a fit of rage. She also consumed a disinfectant and cut her wrist,” said Muffasil police sation SHO Ranjeet Kumar.

Kumar further said the husband tried to open the door but when she didn’t came out after half an hour, he called the other family members living nearby. They looked into the room from the window and found the daughter lying on the floor while Khatoon was lying on the bed unconscious. They broke the door and took both of them to the hospital.

The 8-year-old daughter of Khatoon and Saiful was declared brought dead.

“Khatoon is under treatment and is out of danger. She has been booked for murder. We will arrest her after doctors discharge her from the hospital. We have also detained her husband for questioning,” said Kumar.

During interrogation, her husband revealed that their marriage was going through a bad phase as Khatoon suspected him of having an extra-marital affair.

Khatoon had a love marriage with Saiful 10 years ago. Both are native of the same village.(IANS)