Junior golfers end campaign at two-day tournament in city

Shillong, March 28: The first event of the MGPS Junior and Amateur Tour 2021 concluded at the Shillong Golf Course on March 27. The two-day tournament saw 14 junior participants across 1, 2 & 3 Junior categories. The event was organised by the Meghalaya Golf Promoters’ Society (MGPS) with the support from Shillong Club (Golf Section).

Thefirst round was played on 20th March 2021 and the second and final round of the event was played on 27th March 2021 followed by the Prize Distribution on 28th March 2021.

The stars of the event were 5 year old golfers Aryan Bajaj, Mamatwa Jhunjhunwala and Sharanya Bajaj.

The Prize distribution was attended by Health Minister, Government of Meghalaya, AL Hek as chief guest besides John Kharshiing, working president, Meghalaya State Olympic Association and Indrajit Bhalotia.