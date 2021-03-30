Madhuri Dixit: Incredible experience stepping into shoes of producer

Mumbai, March 29 : Actress Madhuri Dixit Nene on Monday celebrated two years of release of her production venture, the Marathi digital film “15 August”. The actress said turning producer has been an incredible experience.

“Marking #2YearsOf15August today. Incredible experience stepping into the shoes of a producer with this wonderful team. In case you haven’t watched it yet, check it out on @NetflixIndia @adinathkothare @Mrunmayeeee #RahulPethe,” Madhuri tweeted on Monday.

The film is directed by Swapnaneel Jaykar and features Rahul Pethe, Mrunmayee Deshpande and Adinath Kothare.

Earlier in the day, the actress shared Holi wishes for fans.

“This year is different so join me to celebrate the festive joy virtually by sharing your throwback Holi pictures. Here’s mine. Happy Holi, everyone! #VirtualHoliWithMD,” Madhuri tweeted along with a throwback Holi celebration picture clicked together with her husband Shriram Nene.(IANS)