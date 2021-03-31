Exhibition on 75 years of India’ Independence underway in Tura

TURA, March 31: As part of the Celebration of 75 Years of India’s Independence, 75 weeks prior to August 15 next year, an Exhibition on the topic was on Wednesday kicked off at the Female Health Workers Training School Auditorium at Rongkhon near Tura.

The exhibition which will continue for six days is being organised by Field Outreach Bureau, Tura and Regional Outreach Bureau, Shillong, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India.

Speaking on the opening day as the Chief Guest, West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Ram Singh highlighted the contributions and sacrifices of the then freedom fighters for India’s Independence and said that we should on this special occasion remember their contribution and pay befitting tribute to all of them as it is due to their sacrifices that the nation is able to enjoy freedom. Ram Singh also suggested that students should be encpouraged to find out and learn about the life and history of each freedom fighters of the nation including our own from the State like Togan Nengminza, U Kiang Nongbah and U Tirot Sing which can be recited during the school assembly.

Delivering the keynote address, Field Publicity Officer, Tura Haihungbe Mpame stated the main objectives of the programme is to remind everyone of the Value of Freedom that we have and the contributions of the Freedom Fighters of the Nation and also as a tribute to all those who made the supreme sacrifices for India’s Independence. He also informed that during the six day programme students from different schools of the town would be visiting the Exhibition on different days as scheduled and participate by paying due respect to the life and history of the freedom fighters.