NIA seizes another posh car owned by Sachin Vaze

Mumbai, March 30 : After nearly a month’s efforts, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) managed to track and seize a white Mitsubishi Outlander, said to be owned by arrested Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze, officials said here on Tuesday.

The SUV is registered in Vaze’s name and was abandoned near a building compound in Kamothe suburb of Navi Mumbai in Thane district and was tracked after some locals complained about it.

With this, the NIA has seized a mini-fleet of 7 high-end cars including the first one, a SUV Scorpio with 20 gelatin sticks and a threat note, which was dumped near Antilia, the home of industrialist Mukesh Ambani on February 25.

The other cars include two black Mercedes Benz, a LandCruiser Prado, an Innova which had followed the Scorpio early that morning, and subsequently, a Volvo bearing a Maharashtra registration number but found in the Union Territory of Daman & Diu.

From the two Mercedes Benz, the NIA had recovered a stash of Rs 5 lakh, cash and a currency counting machine, clothes, blood stains, etc and all the cars have undergone detailed forensic tests.

Some of the cars were used by Vaze or his associates for various purposes, one to ferry Thane businessman Mansukh Hiran, another was seen outside a five-star hotel from which Vaze had alleged transported two dark coloured bags with a mystery woman trailing him, as seen in a CCTV footage.(IANS)