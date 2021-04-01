China launches new Earth observation satellite

INTERNATIONAL
By Agencies
File Photo

Beijing, March 31 : China sent a new Earth observation satellite into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China at 6.45 a.m. on Wednesday (Beijing time).
The satellite, Gaofen-12 02, was launched aboard a Long March-4C rocket and entered its planned orbit successfully, Xinhua news agency reported.
The satellite will be used in land surveys, urban planning, road network design and crop yield estimation, as well as disaster relief.
It was the 364th flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.(IANS)

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on your device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.