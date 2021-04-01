Incident not communal, Hek asserts

SHILLONG, March 31: Health Minister and Pynthorumkhrah MLA, AL Hek on Wednesday asserted that the incident at Golf Links was a case of drunken brawl between two groups and not a communal clash as projected.

“I have taken details from the East Khasi Hills SP. The incident happened between two groups who were drinking and picked up a quarrel later,” the BJP MLA said.

Questioning the attempts being made by some people to communalise the issue, Hek said, “It is totally absurd and I do not understand where the communal angle is in this case. I request everyone to let law take its own course.”

“The fight was not between two ethnic groups but between two groups who were drinking,” he reasoned.

The Pynthorumkhrah MLA also informed that the state government has decided to put its foot down and work towards making the Shillong Golf Course and its adjacent areas a public-free zone to be specifically used only to play golf.

“We should protect and preserve the golf course and we are trying hard to realign the roads and once it is done they will not allow any thoroughfare through the golf course area,” he said.

“The golf course is a private property meant only for playing golf and not meant for picnicking or drinking,” he added.

Admitting that it takes a toll on the police department to provide security in the entire area, Hek said police have been regularly patrolling the area and the East Khasi Hills deputy commissioner has also taken a lot of initiative but they have not been able to prevent people from trespassing into the area. Even the retaining wall has not provided any relief, he added.

“We need collective responsibility of all the headmen of the surrounding areas, police, the MLA and MDC to prevent such incidents in future,” Hek said.