Second phase Assam polls record over 73 percent voter turnout

The second phase of the Assam Assembly elections across 39 Legislative Assembly constituencies in 14 election districts registered a voter turnout of 76.52 percent till 8pm on Thursday.

From 10.51 percent voter turnout till 9am, 27.47 percent till 11am, 48.26 percent till 1pm, 63.04 percent till 3pm and 73.03 percent at 5pm, the trends showed a steady increase throughout the day.

The weather, which was cloudy in the morning following overnight showers, cleared up in most parts of the state, enabling and encouraging more voters to turn up to the polling stations as the day progressed.

According to reports, the polling percentage is poised to escalate further with final figures from the remote polling stations awaited.

Polling was by and large peaceful during the day and afternoon even as there was a report of “firing” prior to the end of voting time at a polling booth in Sonai in Cachar district, with locals alleging the involvement of a local legislator that sparked the incident and caused tension.

Reportedly, a police team led by Cachar superintendent of police B.L Meena rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation even as there was no official statement (till the filing of the report) on what triggered the incident or whether anyone was injured.

There was also a report of a police personnel being allegedly assaulted by a section of voters in Laharighat constituency in Morigaon district.

Meanwhile, voters, young and old, turned up in large numbers to the polling booths long before the start of polling time at 7am.

As many 345 candidates were in the fray in the second phase.

Among them are key contenders like incumbent state ministers Parimal Suklabaidya, Pijush Hazarika, Bhabesh Kalita and Rihon Daimary besides Rajya Sabha MP from BJP, Biswajit Daimary.

Glitches in a few electronic voting machines were reported from some polling stations, but sources said they were replaced for voting to resume without much interruption.

Like in the first phase, the culmination of the voting process in the second phase, which started at 7am, was extended by an hour, owing to the strict COVID-19 protocols in place at the polling stations.

Hand gloves and masks were distributed among voters prior to voting apart from the mandatory exercise of the use of hand sanitisers and temperature checks through thermal scanners.

Be it e-rickshaw transportation for voters above 60 years of age having difficulty in mobility or wheelchairs for specially-abled voters, the election department took measures to encourage voters to come to the booths. Senior citizens as well as first-time voters, were also felicitated for their will to cast their votes.

According to election department reports, model polling stations in Cachar district became eco-friendly with only recyclable material used.

“The model polling stations showed the cultural legacy of the district through display of handicrafts and handlooms. First voters were gifted saplings,” said an official source.

Physical distance protocols too were observed in most polling stations with circles marked for the voters to stand as they queued up to vote.

Altogether, 73, 44,631 general electors and 17, 164 service voters were registered to exercise their democratic rights across 10,592 polling stations spreading across parts of central and lower Assam, including four seats in Bodoland Territorial Region, two hill districts, and Barak Valley.

The first phase of the Assam Assembly elections across 47 constituencies in 12 election districts also registered a healthy voter turnout of 79.97 percent