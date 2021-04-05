India tops global Covid charts, hits highest average daily tally

NEW DELHI, April 5: India’ daily Covid-19 tally is now the highest in the world, surpassing Brazil and the US, as it recorded over one lakh cases in the last 24 hours.

During the past one day, Brazil recorded 31,359 new Covid-19 cases, while US logged 34,282. Besides this, India, which now recorded an all time high of 1,03,558 new cases, has also surpassed Brazil’s average tally of 64,324 and the US’s 64,019 to become the biggest hotspot.

It is now recording an average of 78,489 Covid-19 cases per day, based on a 7-day moving average to visualise the number of new Covid-19 cases and calculate the rate of change.

Notably, India, which is witnessing the second wave of the pandemic, added 5,49,423 Covid-19 cases over the last week, while US and Brazil logged 4,42,981 and 4,50,268 cases, respectively.

Daily cases in India had peaked on September 16 last year, with 97,894 people testing positive for the virus in a single day.

India has become the second country in the world, after the US, to add more than 1,00,000 cases in a single day at any time during the pandemic.

Eight states — Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab — have shown a steep rise in the daily Covid cases, and account for 81.90 per cent of the new cases.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 57,074 (55.11 per cent). It is followed by Chhattisgarh with 5,250 while Karnataka reported 4,553 new cases.

With 50,223 more cases in the last 24 hours, India’s total active caseload has reached 7,41,830, and comprises 5.89 per cent of the country’s total cases.

Five states — Maharashtra, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Kerala and Punjab — cumulatively account for 75.88 per cent of the total active cases in the country. Maharashtra alone accounts for nearly 58.23 per cent.

India’s cumulative recoveries stand at 1,16,82,136 as on Monday with 52,847 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours. The national recovery rate is 92.8 per cent.

A total of 478 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, with eight states accounting for 84.52 per cent of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum fatalities, at 222, and Punjab followed with 51.