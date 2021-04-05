MLA: Nab culprits in Golf Links assault case

SHILLONG, April 4: North Shillong MLA, Adelbert Nongrum has said that to avoid any communal conflict and blame game over the Golf Links assault case, the state police should round up those responsible without any further delay.

It has been days and counting since the assault on three local youth took place at Golf Links that left one dead from Wahkaji village but the police are yet to make any headway in the case and are facing severe criticism especially from the pressure groups.

“They (state government) should not take it lightly and the ultimate goal is not just to give them compensation but get the culprits,” said Nongrum.

Referring to the prevailing resentment due to the delay of the police in making any arrests, Nongrum said, “We have to catch hold of the culprits to bring the situation back to normal. It is high time that the department takes action against those involved in this case.”

Pinning his hope on the state machinery to get to the bottom of the case and make some arrest, Nongrum stressed on the need for an early breakthrough.

It may be mentioned that no arrests have been made so far, although the Special Investigation Team (SIT) which is probing the case informed that they are looking at it from all angles.