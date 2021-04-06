Amitabh to step in for Rishi Kapoor in The Intern adaptation

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is set to star alongside Deepika Padukone in the Indian adaptation of the 2015 Hollywood film “The Intern”.

Bachchan is joining the project which originally starred Padukone opposite veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, who passed away last April following a two-year battle with cancer. “The Intern” also reunites the two actors after the 2015 critical hit “Piku”. Amit Ravindernath Sharma of “Badhaai Ho!” fame will direct the film.

Padukone, who is also producing the project with Sunir Khetarpal, took to Instagram on Monday to share the news of Bachchan’s casting.

“What an absolute honour to be collaborating with one of my most special co-star again! Welcoming @amitabhbachchan to the Indian adaptation of #TheIntern,” the actor-producer captioned her post. Bachchan said he is looking forward to working with the team. (PTI)