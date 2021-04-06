West Khasi Hills crowned champions

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, April 5: West Khasi Hills District Cricket Association was victorious in the final of the Meghalaya Cricket Association’s Inter District U-19 Girls Cricket Tournament 2021, winning the title match by 28 runs in Nongstoin today.

WKH were able to get the better of Tura District Cricket Association, despite a fine 86 by player-of-the-tournament Sanchisa M Sangma.

Batting first after winning the toss, WKH were led by a 51 from Dubleen D Nengnong to post 136/3 in 20 overs. Two of the three wickets to fall were taken by Sanchisa (2/28), with the other taken by Awesa G Momin (1/22).

In reply, Sanchisa was responsible for nearly 80 percent of Tura’s runs as the eventual runners-up managed 108/2.

This was Sanchisa’s third 50 plus score in as many matched.WKH’s bowlers were very economical and were thus able to keep Tura to below the required run rate.

WKH’s Nengnong (player-of-the-match), WKH’s Emisakani Warjri (Highest Wicket-Taker with nine), East Khasi Hill’s Monica Lyngdoh (Best Wicketkeeper) and WKH’s Fenny Nongrum (Most Promising Player) were awarded individual honours for their performances.