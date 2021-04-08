No more power cuts, MeECL announces

SHILLONG, April 7: The Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL) on Wednesday informed that will be no load-shedding from Thursday as the Corporation has managed to arrange power from the energy market, albeit at a higher cost.

A notification issued by MeECL said that the internal generation of MePGCL has fallen to its lowest average of 35-40 MW for want of water. “But because of the extreme crises we ramped up the average generation to 87.5 4MW at 7am on April 6 and we even touched 188.59 MW but it is dangerous and unsustainable,” MeECL said.

It added that due to the shutdown of both units in OTPC Palatana, Tripura, from April 7-14, the deficit for Thursday has widened to 3.35 million units with the daily average demand being 6.1 million units of power.

However, considering the examination season, the ensuing GHADC elections in Garo Hills and in order to lessen the inconvenience to the general public, MeECL has managed to arrange costly power from the energy market.

“Hence there will be no load-shedding for tomorrow,” MeECL said.