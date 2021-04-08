Sonapur institute declared containment zone for two weeks 

GUWAHATI, April 8: The Kamrup Metropolitan district has, in view of the detection of COVID-19 positive cases, declared the Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education (LNIPE) at Sonapur a containment zone for the next 14 days.

“In view of the detection of COVID-19 cases at LNIPE Sonapur, under Kamrup Metropolitan district, in the interest of maintenance of public hygiene and to prevent further spread of COVID-19 virus among the teaching staff and students, the entire LNIPE has been declared a containment zone for the next 14 days. The circle officer, Sonapur revenue circle, has been directed to seal the area immediately, a notification issued by the Kamrup Metro deputy commissioner, said on Thursday.

“Unauthorised entry and exit into the notified containment zone is barred for the next seven days. Movement of any unauthorised individual and vehicle within the notified area is also prohibited with immediate effect,” the notification issued by Kamrup Metro deputy commissioner, Biswajit Pegu, said.

“The order is made under the “The Assam COVID-19 Regulations 2020” and shall be effective from 8th April, 2021 till 21st April, 2021,” the notification said.

“Any violation of the order will attract action under the provision of the “Assam COVID19 Regulations, 2020”, “Disaster Management Act, 2005”, “The Epidemic Disease Act, 1897” and other relevant laws of the nation,” it added.

Assam has witnessed a steady rise in COVID-19 cases since the last week of March. But the surge has been rather marked in Kamrup Metro district over the past couple of days.