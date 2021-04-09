Schools should decide on closure, says teachers’ body

SHILLONG, April 8: Amidst a slow but steady increase in COVID-19 cases in Meghalaya in what is being termed by many as a second wave, the Khasi Jaintia Deficit School Teachers’ Association (KJDSTA) has asked the respective school authorities in the state to assess the situation for themselves and shut down the institutes if it is deemed necessary instead of waiting for the state government to take a call on the issue.

“I don’t think it is right to wait for the government to take all the decisions. The school authorities should be able to assess the situation on their own and take decisions accordingly,” KJDSTA vice president, Susan Syiem said on Thursday.

She said the concerns raised by parents over resumption of regular classes even for the lower sections despite a spike in COVID-19 cases were genuine.

“As of now the situation has not reached an alarming level and the government is reviewing the situation,” she said in an attempt to downplay the concerns.

Meanwhile, Shillong College has been shut down from April 9 to 13 after a positive case was detected in the college. “Contact tracing is going on and a request goes to all those who have come into contact with the person to kindly inform or contact the college or the Health department,” Shillong College Principal, E. Kharkongor said on Thursday. It was not immediately known if the person was a student of the college or a teacher or any other staff.

Incidentally, the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) of Shillong College on Thursday organised a one-day workshop on UGC Regulation, 2018.

The programme was attended by Rangksan Mawroh, Principal Consultant RUSA, Government of Meghalaya; Dr BD Cajee, Deputy Director, Directorate of Higher and Technical Education and IQAC members from other colleges.