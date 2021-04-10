Data should drive good contest in cricket: Dravid

WASHINGTON, April 9: Data, which is used in statistics-driven cricket to help in strategy and player selection, should drive a good contest, legendary Indian batsman Rahul Dravid said.

“Cricket has always been statistically-driven like baseball, but over the past 15 years we have moved beyond comparing averages and now use data to help in strategy and player selection,” Dravid said during a panel discussion at the 15th MIT Sloan Sports Analytics Conference.

The first ever panel discussion on cricket at the MIT conference titled “Howzdata- How Analytics is Revolutionizing Cricket” focused on how data analytics and machine learning are helping to bring advances to the game.

Gary Kirsten and former England women’s player Isa Guha were also a part of the panel discussion. (PTI)