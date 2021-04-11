Adarsh Gourav on BAFTA: I have zero expectation

Mumbai, April 10 : The 74th British Academy Film Awards ceremony is round the corner and India is excited about Adarsh Gaurav, who has been nominated for his role in “The White Tiger”, in the Leading Role category. The budding actor underplays the excitement, saying he has zero expectation, adding that being nominated in the category alongside iconic actors is achievement enough.

“As cliched as it might sound, nomination in BAFTA was way more than a big deal for me, so I have zero expectation, really. I have a whole career to go and bag more films, great performances, and nominations,” Adarsh told IANS.

“If I don’t get it, I have no reason to feel upset because I am one of the nominated actors, and the rest of them are legends! This is my first big film, first-ever nomination. That is why I am saying that I am extremely fortunate to be nominated in the first place.It will be foolish of me to feel upset. I think I am not very actively thinking about the result,” he added.

Adarsh is nominated in the Best Actor In A Leading Role category alongside Anthony Hopkins, Chadwick Boseman, Mads Mikkelsen, Riz Ahmed and Tahar Rahim. He earned nomination for his starring role of Balram Halwai in “The White Tiger”. The Netflix film has also earned nomination in Best Adapted Screenplay category for writer-director Ramin Bahrani.

The BAFTA ceremony this year is scheduled to be held on April 10 and 11 at the Royal Albert Hall, London.(IANS)