Erdogan, Putin discuss regional issues

Ankara, April 10 : Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin discussed regional issues during a phone conversation, Ankara’s presidential office said.

Erdogan and Putin on Friday also exchanged views on developing closer cooperation between Turkey and Russia, the presidency announced on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will visit Turkey’s Istanbul on Saturday within the scope of the 9th meeting of the Turkey-Ukraine High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council, reports Xinhua news agency.

Zelensky is expected to meet with Erdogan, according to the presidency.

The meeting will be at a time when the tension augmented between Ukraine and Russia over the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

Earlier in the day, the Foreign Ministry in Ankara announced that two US warships would pass through Turkey’s straits to the Black Sea next week.(IANS)